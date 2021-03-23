TMC nominee cleans banks of Atreyee

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress' Balurghat candidate Shekhar Das Gupta took part in Atreyee river cleanliness drive in Balurghat on the occasion of World Water Day on Monday in order to spread awareness among masses.



Das Gupta said it is important to clean the river banks for unobstructed flow of water.

"We have taken up the initiative of cleaning Atreyee but the task is not at all a simple one. The river that flows through Balurghat has been affected by pollutants for many years," he said.

"The Central government has not taken any step to save the river. We cleaned a portion of the river to give the government a strong message," he said.

Notably, Atreyee flows through Balurghat and later enters the neighbouring Bangladesh. The river was once very popular for different fishes. But, due to the lack of water on surface, the variety has vanished. Pollutants in the water also affect the marine life.

"Atreyee lost its natural depths for the deposition of soils, silts and garbage. Untreated sewerage system is also responsible for river pollution. Filthy water emitted from various drains is often mixed with river water, causing a threat to the water body," he added.