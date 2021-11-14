TMC nominates ex-Goa CM Faleiro to RS

Kolkata: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Saturday nominated former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro for a Rajya Sabha berth. Faleiro is scheduled to file his nomination on Tuesday. He was appointed as the party's national vice-president last month.



The TMC, which is looking to expand its footprints nationally, on Saturday announced the appointment of firebrand Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra as the state in-charge of the party's Goa unit, months ahead of the Assembly polls there.

In a statement, the party said: "Our honourable chairperson Mamata Banerjee is pleased to appoint Mahua Moitra, (MP, Krishnanagar Lok Sabha) as the state in-charge of AITC Goa unit with immediate effect."

Earlier in the day announcing Faleiro's nomination, the TMC tweeted: "We are extremely pleased to nominate @luizinhofaleiro to the Upper House of the Parliament. We are confident that his efforts towards serving the nation shall be appreciated widely by our people!"

Faleiro had resigned as a Goa Congress MLA and joined the TMC in September. The election to a Rajya Sabha seat in Bengal is scheduled on November 29. The seat has been lying vacant after Arpita Ghosh tendered her resignation from the Upper House on September 15.

The nomination of Faliero to the Rajya Sabha came at a time when TMC, as part of its national expansion plan, is trying to extend its presence in the western coastal state. It has also decided to contest the elections scheduled early next year on its own.

TMC has named its campaign for the 2022 polls in Goa, 'Goenchi Navi Sakal' (Goa's New Dawn), and has pressed in leaders like Derek O'Brien, Babul Supriyo and Saugata Roy to strengthen the organisation there.

Party chairperson Mamata Banerjee had visited Goa in October and held a series of public events. Tennis veteran Leander Paes, who has joined the TMC recently, has also started campaigning for the party in Goa.

Faleiro has served as Congress Chief Minister on two occasions and has also served as the All India Congress Committee's general secretary in-charge of the North-Eastern states.

"I am thankful to all my fellow @AITC4Goa party members and @MamataOfficial for nominating me to the Rajya Sabha! I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Goans at the national level and pledge to make Goans heard. #GoenchiNaviSakal," tweeted Faleiro..