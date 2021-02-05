'TMC must win more than 250 seats to teach Delhi a lesson'

Kolkata: Stating that there is no doubt that Trinamool Congress is going to form the government in Bengal for the third consecutive term, the party's MP and president of the Trinamool Youth Congress Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday urged people to ensure that the party gets more than 250 seats to teach a lesson to those sitting in Delhi.



He took a swipe at the BJP for doing communal politics in the state ahead of the Assembly elections. He was addressing a convention of the party's Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe cells at Gitanjali Stadium in South Kolkata, he said: "We (Trinamool Congress) will fight the election giving respect to "karma" (development work implemented by our government) and they (BJP) will put forward "dharma" (religion) to do politics. People will teach them a lesson for doing divisive politics. It is quite sure that the government in the state will be led by Mamata Banerjee only, but our target should be more than 250 seats so that it comes as a shock to Delhi."

He further said: "We are ensuring development while another political party is trying to distract people by undertaking divisive politics.

The NCRB data in 2018 shows that the torture on ST and SC has gone up by 26 percent in BJP-run states. But the people from these communities are staying peacefully in Bengal. They are criticising Duare Sarkar only out of jealousy of its success as already 18 lakh caste certificates have been distributed through the outreach drive."

Stating that the Bengal government under the leadership of the Chief Minister has undertaken a massive and overall development of the state, he said: "Development has been carried out irrespective of any religion." Abhishek further hit out at the BJP stating that they do not consider all people of the country to be human beings and it becomes clear with the way barricades have been put up at Singhu border to stop farmers.