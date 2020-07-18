TMC MP urges youth wing to provide all help to needy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP and senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday exhorted members of its youth wing to visit households and help the needy amid the coronavirus crisis.

He also asked them to "work selflessly" in cyclone Amphan-hit districts of the state.

Addressing a virtual meeting, Banerjee, who is also the national president of the Trinamool Youth Congress, said each member should identify 10 households and enquire whether any form of assistance is required.

"The party workers should also ensure that people is such households are adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols...

This is the time to work for humanity and all political differences should be kept aside," he said.

The membership of the youth wing has crossed 5.5 lakh, Banerjee added.