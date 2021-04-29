TMC MP Santanu Sen admitted to hospital after he tests Covid +ve

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen has been admitted to a private hospital on EM Bypass on late Wednesday evening after he tested Covid positive.

He had undergone the Covid test as he experienced flu-like symptoms. His report later came positive. He felt uneasy since Wednesday evening and decided to get admitted to the hospital. The Health department will find out the people whom he recently met in the past couple of days. His family members have been kept in home isolation.