TMC MP Mimi, party's nominee Birbaha help people battle pandemic

KOLKATA: Amid surge in Covid cases, some actor-turned politicians are leaving no stones unturned to extend support to people.



This comes at a time when some denizens raised questions about the social responsibility of the actor-turned-politician.

Trinamool Congress MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty, who had taken a series of initiatives and helped people during the pandemic last year, came forward on Friday to arrange oxygen for a Covid patient, whose oxygen level had dropped below 70.

Coming across a request for support to arrange oxygen on a social networking site for a Covid patient from Ashoknagar North 24-Parganas, Chakraborty asked the person to send details of the patient along with the phone number of a contact person so that she could help them.

Chakraborty was later informed that the oxygen for the patient was arranged. She assured all help if they needed any help again. Anish Roy Chowdhury, who had first posted on social media about the need of oxygen, extended greetings to Chakraborty for her response and stated that he would approach her again in case of any need.

Similarly, Jhargram candidate of Trinamool Congress Birbaha Hansda, who is an actor of Santali language films, stated that she was well-prepared with her team to extend help to the people in the area during the pandemic.

"We had catered food to nearly 300 people everyday mainly relatives and family members of patients who used to remain seated outside the hospital during the pandemic last year. We used to give them food three-times a day. We are keeping a watch on the situation and will take up similar tasks or something on a larger scale to stand by the people at this time of crisis," she said.