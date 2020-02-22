TMC MP Mimi offers puja on occasion of Shivratri
Kolkata: Mimi Chakraborty, Trinamool Congress MP from Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency, offered puja on the day of Shivaratri on Saturday.
She went to the temple of Addya Maa at Kasba to offer puja. Despite being a Tollywood actor she walked into the temple like a common woman all of a sudden. She was found interacting people, who have also gathered at the temple to offer puja.
People were found taking her photographs when she was offering puja at the temple.
Chakraborty was elected from Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 and she attends almost all occasions in the area. She has undertaken several development projects in her constituency. She rushed to the spot when a fire broke out in a car servicing centre at
Narendrapur and was found supervising the fire fighting along with the state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
1.3 billion Indians welcomed critical judicial verdicts: PM22 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Kejriwal, Sisodia unlikely to accompany Melania during Delhi...22 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT
Very soon, domicile law for J&K: Jitendra Singh22 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT
UP BJP MLA gets clean chit in gang-rape case, nephew22 Feb 2020 6:09 PM GMT
India wali Irani: What Smriti says at foreign airports22 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT