TMC MP Mimi offers puja on occasion of Shivratri

Kolkata: Mimi Chakraborty, Trinamool Congress MP from Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency, offered puja on the day of Shivaratri on Saturday.



She went to the temple of Addya Maa at Kasba to offer puja. Despite being a Tollywood actor she walked into the temple like a common woman all of a sudden. She was found interacting people, who have also gathered at the temple to offer puja.

People were found taking her photographs when she was offering puja at the temple.

Chakraborty was elected from Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 and she attends almost all occasions in the area. She has undertaken several development projects in her constituency. She rushed to the spot when a fire broke out in a car servicing centre at

Narendrapur and was found supervising the fire fighting along with the state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose.