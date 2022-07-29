TMC MP Mahua Moitra attacks BJP for accusing Congress MPs of eating chicken near Gandhi statue
New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Friday took a dig at the BJP for alleging that Congress MPs protesting under the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex ate chicken.
The demonstration is being held against the suspension of 24 MPs -- 20 from Rajya Sabha and four Congress members from Lok Sabha.
Without taking any names, Mitra hit out at BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who raised the issue on Thursday, and Union Minister Smriti Irani, whose 18-year-old daughter has been accused of running an "illegal bar" in Goa by the Congress.
"BJP's hired help commenting on what food suspended MPs eat on dharna. Silly Souls! Don't you know your masters serve both tongue & cheek ?!" she tweeted.
"Silly Souls" is the name of the place being linked to Irani's daughter.
Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi accused the Congress of insulting Mahatma Gandhi by consuming chicken while sitting under the statue of the seeker of non-violence.
"Far from discussing public issues, insulting the great personalities of the country has become a habit of the Congress," he said in Hindi.
The TMC served tandoori chicken to the protesting MPs on Wednesday, and fish fry on Thursday. It is, however, not clear if the Congress leaders ate any of the non-vegetarian food.
