TMC MP Dev to visit Tripura in September

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Dev will go to Tripura in the first week of September to strengthen the organisation of the party there. Senior party leaders said Devwould go to the district in the first week of September.



"He is very popular among the youth and has organisational capacity. He can tackle difficult situations while maintaining his cool. Devis very active in Ghatal (his Lok Sabha constituency) and has set up a team to give necessary help to the people," they added.

TMC is strengthening its base at the booth-level. There are 3,324 polling booths in Tripura. Already leaders and workers from different parties have joined TMC and party leaders think that the same will expedite after Deb's visit.

TMC has set its target on Tripura and is strengthening its organisation in the north-eastern state. Abhishek Banerjee, TMC national general secretary, had visited Tripura in early August. Local BJP workers smashed the windscreen of his vehicles and tried to prevent him from reaching Tripureswari temple. However, Banerjee overcame the hurdles.

Trinamool leaders including party's chairperson Mamata Banerjee, are hopeful about the party's performance in 2023

Assembly elections in Tripura. Trinamool leaders Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta were beaten up and Ritabrata Banerjee had to vacate the hotel following pressure from local BJP leaders.

TMC ministers Moloy Ghatak and Bratya Basu visited the state more than once along with party MPs, Dola Sen, Dr Shantanu Sen and Aparupa Podder.