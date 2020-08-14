TMC MP Dev comes to the aid of helpless +ve family

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Dev has extended all support to a COVID-19 infected family with a senior citizen suffering from cancer.



The MP had come to know about the family from Tollygunge area that needs help from a social networking site. A woman had stated in a tweet that "is there any contact number of volunteers who can help a COVID-19 affected family to get their regular necessary things from outside? A cancer patient is there in the family, senior citizen, please help."

Immediately after going through the post in the social network, Dev had assured help by stating that "yes yes Commissioner of Kolkata Police and his team is really doing a good job" to help people at this critical time.

He further stated in another tweet that he had spoken to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar. His team will be there to help and requested to share contact details of the family. Dev had also helped various people return to Bengal when they got stuck due to the lockdown.