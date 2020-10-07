TMC MP Arpita Ghosh takes stock of Rabindra Bhawan's renovation work

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Arpita Ghosh on Tuesday inspected the unfinished renovation work of Rabindra Bhawan, an auditorium which is under the Information and Cultural Affairs department, Government of West Bengal.



She had also instructed the government officials to complete the remaining work as early as possible so that the auditorium can be opened soon for the public. Ghosh was accompanied by District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal, Additional District Magistrate (LR) Pranab Kumar Ghosh, Executive Engineer of PWD (Civil) Ashim Kumar Nasipuri and District Information and Cultural Officer Shantanu Chakraborty.

Arpita Ghosh said: "The renovation work was stopped due to some technical problems and COVID-19 pandemic. Now the problem is over and we are expecting that the work will resume soon. The rest of work will be completed within three months as it was confirmed after discussion with the technical experts."

DM Nikhil Nirmal has already conducted a review meeting last week with the concerned PWD officials and instructed them to sort out the technical problems soon.

The state government reportedly sanctioned a fund of Rs5.06 crore for it.