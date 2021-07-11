TMC mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla' to start from July 21

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla' will start its journey as a daily newspaper from July 21, the day that is observed as Sahid Diwas (Martyr's Day) by TMC.

"Jago Bangla has resonated with the people of #Bengal ever since its inception. Delivering the vision of @MamataOfficial it has steadily made its way into the hearts of people pan-state. As @jago_bangla gets a fresh make over, stay tuned to find out more! #NaboRupeJagoBangla," tweeted Abhishek Banerjee, National General Secretary of TMC.

Jago Bangla had started its journey as a weekly in 2004. The first editor was Mamata Banerjee herself. Presently TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee is the editor. "Brilliant news for all!@jago_bangla gets a makeover and shall now be available on a daily basis! Urging everyone to stay tuned, " twetted Chatterjee.

The CPM mouthpiece "Ganashakti" that had started its journey in 1967 is published as a daily in the state.