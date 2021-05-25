TMC MLA starts 100-bed Covid hospital

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress's Barrackpore MLA Raj Chakraborty and Uttam Das, Administrator of Barrackpore Municipality, on Monday launched a 100-bed temporary Covid treatment hospital at Royal Park Stadium in Barrackpore, North 24-Parganas.

The facility has come up as per directive of the state government, Nehru Memorial Techno Global Hospital — a Satyam Roychowdhury initiative under the aegis of Techno India Group. It has started functioning with 35 beds. Another 35 beds will be added on May 31.

About 30 more beds will be added on June 7. There will be facilities for nursing care, monitoring, medication, blood tests, x-ray, oxygen etc. Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO of Techno India Group said a COVID Severity Score (CSS) software system is being introduced for the first time in Eastern India through which patient's parameters would be monitored 24x7 to assess the severity of the disease and thus scale the treatment plan/ICU admission.