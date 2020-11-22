TMC MLA Rabindranath Bhattacharya tests positive

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MLA from Singur Rabindranath Bhattacharya tested Covid positive on Saturday.

According to the sources, the four-time MLA from Singur was admitted to a private hospital on Friday night as he is suffering from chest infection.

At present his condition is stated to be stable.

It may be mentioned that Trinamool Congress MLAs Tamanash Ghosh, Gurupada Mete and Samaresh Das died due to Covid.

At the same time many other MLAs and ministers of the party including Swapan Debnath, Jyotipriya Mallick, Sujit Bose, Soumen Mahapatra and Suvendu

Adhikari got infected with the disease.

All of them have recovered and joined their work.

Political leaders from other parties including BJP state president Dilip Ghosh and MP Locket Chatterjee also got infected with the disease.