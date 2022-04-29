TMC MLA from Basanti seeks protection against extortionists

kolkata: Trinamool Congress MLA from Basanti in South 24-Parganas has sought strengthening of his security, complaining of intimidations from some anti socials and extortionists.

Mondal already has three body guards. He has urged for urgent deployment of at least another guard from the Superintendent of Baruipur Police district .

" I have to travel to different places in my assembly constituency as well as in the adjacent constituencies for government as well as party work. I have always been vocal about any illegal activities. I am getting intimidations from extortionists and land mafias. I have already lodged official complaint with the police and in some of these cases, action has been taken. So , I am seeking extra security," Mondal said. A month back in Fulmalancha gram panchayat area, a person had died after getting injured in bomb blast. Following this Mondal has appealed to the people to shun firearms and bombs.