TMC MLA Debasree Roy files defamation suit against BJP leaders Sovan Chatterjee & Baisakhi

Kolkata: After filing a fresh defamation suit in the Alipore Court against BJP leaders Sovan Chatterjee and Baisakhi Banerjee on Thursday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Raidighi Debasree Roy launched a scathing attack against the saffron party leaders. Questioning the identity of Baisakhi Banerjee, Roy said the former accompanies Sovan Chatterjee to



hog limelight.

"He (Chatterjee) made false statements against me while campaigning at my constituency. Baisakhi Banerjee had launched a personal attack on me by saying that I am neither in politics nor in acting. She said I had sung songs at Deshapriya Park after Amphan. Who is she to make such statements about my personal life? What I do is my personal choice," said Roy.

A few days back, a resident of Raidighi in South 24-Parganas— Ruksana Kanam—had filed a defamation suit against the duo for making derogatory statements against Roy, which was aired in a private television channel. Such statements had hampered the social 'prestige' of Roy, who is also a reputed actor and animal lover, said advocate Pratim Bhattacharya.

"The suit was rejected for some technical reasons, So, my client Roy has filed a fresh defamation suit today (Thursday)," said Bhattacharya. Interestingly, Sovan Chatterjee's estranged wife, Ratna Chatterjee, appeared as a witness in favour of Roy's petition.

Earlier, Sovan Chatterjee, during a public meeting in Raidighi on January 22, had said he regretted having campaigned for the once-popular Bengali film actress in 2016 while he was in TMC. He had also alleged that Roy had made false promises and cheated the people of her constituency in South 24-Parganas district.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also filed a defamation suit before Chief Judicial Magistrate Alipore Court on Wednesday against Chatterjee alleging derogatory remarks against him.