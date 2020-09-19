TMC member's 9-year-old son killed by BJP workers

Kolkata: A nine-year-old boy of a Panchayat Samiti member at Galsi in East Burdwan was murdered after abduction on Friday early morning allegedly by few BJP workers.



According to sources, on Wednesday evening, Trinamool Congress led Sanko Panchayat Samiti member Buddhadeb Dolui's son left his home to see the preparation of 'Manasa Puja' in the village and did not return.

Dolui later received a phone call from an unknown person claiming that he has abducted his son. The caller demanded Rs seven lakh from Dolui and also threatened him with dire consequences if police was informed.

Though he did not inform police, cops came to know from someone in the village and went to Dolui's house.

On Thursday police tried to locate the boy but failed. On Friday early morning few locals saw the child's body on the bank of an irrigation canal. Police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy examination. Later three persons were arrested identified as Subrata Maji, Jayanta Bag and Mangaldwip Dolui for their involvement in the case. They are reportedly BJP workers and had political enmity with Dolui. Following the arrests made, villagers vandalised the houses of the accused persons.

In a separate incident two persons including a 14-year-old boy died during a group clash at Keshpur in West Midnapore.

On Thursday night few youths were gossiping in the Damodarchalk area when few others attacked them.

It is alleged that the accused persons hurled several crude bombs and fled. The 14 year old boy died on the spot whereas another person identified as Md Nasim succumbed at the hospital. Three more persons suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment. Police have arrested 12 persons in connection with the incident.