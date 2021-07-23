TMC man shot dead

kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly shot dead by a BJP-backed miscreant on Wednesday night in Nimta.



The worker Subhrajit Dutta was returning home from the local party office when he was shot many times at the Banik More area in Birati, Nimta.

Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital where Dutta was declared dead. Meanwhile, Nimta police station was informed. Locals have demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

During probe, cops came to know that on Wednesday afternoon, Dutta got involved in an altercation with his old friend Babulal Singh who is a known miscreant of the area. Sources informed that several years ago Singh had borrowed a large amount of money from Dutta which he was not returning. On Wednesday afternoon, Dutta and some of his party colleagues demanded the money back and an altercation broke out which resulted in a scuffle. It is alleged that Singh was hit on his head and suffered an injury.Cops suspect that Singh's associates shot Dutta. Police also suspect that the one who fired the bullets is an expert in shooting as five bullet injuries were found on Dutta's body. Singh at the moment is admitted in a private hospital.

It may be mentioned that Singh is close to BJP leaders and used to maintain good relations with them. He has previous criminal records as well. TMC leader and MLA of Dum Dum Uttar, Chandrima Bhattacharya said Singh is known as a criminal from the Left regime.