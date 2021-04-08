TMC man 'attacked' for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, identified as Sheikh Bapan of Singi village, was allegedly assaulted at Nanoor in Birbhum district allegedly by BJP workers after he refused to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' on Tuesday night. Thereafter, a clash broke out between the two political parties.

TMC alleged that the BJP workers even stabbed Bapan with a knife.

As soon as the news reached Bapan's village, a clash broke out between two groups and several bombs were hurled. Later, a large contingent of police force brought the situation under control.In a similar incident, another TMC worker was allegedly beaten up by BJP workers for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' at Haroa in North 24-Parganas. The TMC worker Akhtar Ali was returning home when BJP workers surrounded and attacked him. However, BJP has declined such allegations.