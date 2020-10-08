TMC Mahila Congress takes out rally against Hathras rape incident

Kolkata: Members of Trinamool Mahila Congress took part in a march protest against the Hathras rape incident and atrocities on women in Uttar Pradesh.



The rally started from Shraddhananda Park and ended at Dorina crossing. The members carried placards and posters condemning the UP government. Chadrima Bhattacharya, president of Trinamool Mahila Congress and Shashi Panja, national spokesperson of Trinamool Congress participated in the march.

Panja said that not only the victim was denied treatment after her death, even her last rites were performed in absence of her family members. "It is most unfortunate that the whole administration in UP is trying to prove that she was not raped and even the local leaders were forced to make statements against the family of the victim," she said adding, "It is amazing that the administration is not considering the dying declaration of the victim."

TMC Mahila Congress had organised a candle march last week to protest against the incident. Rallies were held in the districts across the state on Wednesday. TMC will continue to protest against the UP government. The party leaders said after the incident took place state BJP leaders had not said a single word to condemn the incident.