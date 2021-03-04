TMC lodges plaint against Vijayvargiya for breaching MCC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the state CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) office alleging model code of conduct (MCC) violation on the part of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya who had made announcements regarding increase of allowance of folk artistes in the state. TMC delegation led by state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim also



submitted a deputation questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph being used in COVID vaccination

certificates given to the beneficiaries.

"BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya at a programme in Sahid Minar grounds on Tuesday had announced the increase in allowance for some artistes who are associated with playing a musical instrument popularly known as khol- kartal (in Bengali parlance). Such announcement from a public meeting at a time when MCC is in effect is violation. We have brought this before the notice of the CEO office and have urged action in this regard. We have also complained about Prime Minister's photograph being used in COVID vaccination certificates given to the beneficiaries and also in a many petrol pumps against some advertisement which we feel is a violation of MCC too as it may influence the voters with the election dates already declared,"

said Hakim.

Meanwhile, the Travel Agents Association of Bengal urged the Election Commission to change the 1st date (27th March Schedule) of the assembly elections for Bengal as the Holi date is scheduled on March 28.

"You know very well that the entire business of India was closed for the last 10 months due to ongoing pandemic and the revival mode is just turned on. Lakhs of tourist have already reserved their Holi utsav plan completely over places like Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram areas. Not only the tourists, also the entire tourism industry, comprising crores of service providers are experiencing a huge shock after this declaration," read the deputation of TAAB. .

Election in the first phase is scheduled in Purulia, Jhargram and parts of Bankura, East Midnapore and

West Midnapore.

"We have discussed with many people amongst tourists, hoteliers, travel agents, tour consultants. According to everyone's point of view, this election is going to hamper the entire festival," said Nilanjan Basu, TAAB General Secretary.

TAAB has also requested the Commission not to take tourist vehicles approved by the Central & State Tourism department for the purpose of polls.