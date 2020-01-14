TMC lodges FIR against Dilip Ghosh over 'shoot like dogs' remark against CAA protesters

Kolkata: Trouble seems to be mounting for Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh as the Nadia unit of Trinamool Congress (TMC) lodged an FIR against him on Tuesday over his appalling comments "shoot like dogs" referring to how the anti-CAA protesters were dealt with in Uttar Pradesh and other BJP-ruled states.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier slammed the statement of Ghosh saying that "Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh". She had said without naming Ghosh: "They say more bullets should be fired? This is shameful!"

Ghosh had made this statement while addressing party workers during Abhinandan Yatra on January 12.

Senior TMC leader and state Food and Supplies minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said on Tuesday that party activists have lodged a police complaint against Ghosh for his controversial remark.

"We think incited by his (Ghosh's) remarks BJP cadres may attack and even shoot TMC workers. So we have lodged an FIR against in Habra Police station in North 24-Parganas district," said the senior TMC leader.

The second police complaint has been filed by a TMC leader in Ranaghat area of Nadia district.

"We have received the complaint. We are looking into it," Nadia district police said.

Moreover, the feud within the saffron party seemed to be out in the open when Babul Supriyo BJP MP and Union Minister of State for Forest had earlier tweeted criticising Ghosh's statement: "Personal and not a view of the party." Supriyo had termed Ghosh's statement "unfortunate." He said neither in Assam nor in Uttar Pradesh — no person who had opposed the CAA — had been gunned down by the police as claimed by Ghosh.

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool MP and TMC Youth Congress president had severely criticised Ghosh for making such an irresponsible statement.

Meanwhile, political experts said that attempts have been made by the BJP to replace Ghosh before the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections. Ghosh had won the Assembly seat from Kharagpur in 2016 and subsequently won the Midnapore seat in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.