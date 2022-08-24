TMC likely to bring down upper age limit for its students' wing to 25

kolkata: Trinamool Congress has decided to reduce the upper age limit of the members of its students' wing in order to infuse young blood as it has found that those controlling its student bodies in most colleges and universities are from a significantly higher age bracket of 30 to 32 years, party sources said here.

Reportedly, the party is likely to make the upper age limit for members associated with Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, its student's wing, to 25 years, the sources said. The party observes August 28 as the foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, which now controls the student bodies of all colleges and universities of the state.

"Generally, it should be students who should be involved and participate in student politics. But this is not the case for most political parties, including us. On several occasions we have seen that people who have passed out of college and universities long time ago and are aged around 30-32 control the student unions. So there is a proposal to fix the specific age bracket at 25," a senior TMC leader said.