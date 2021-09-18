TMC leaders wish PM on his b'day

KOLKATA: The birthday celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi found warm echoes even from his political opponents with leaders from Trinamool Congress sending congratulations to him on social media.



Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was the first to wish him a happy birthday on Friday. "Best wishes to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi on his birthday! I pray for his good health and long life," Abhishek Banerjee posted on his Twitter handle.

Trinamool Congress parliamentarian Mahua Moitra also wished a healthy and happy life to PM Modi. "Many happy returns of the day to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi. Stay well, be happy!" she posted on her Twitter account.

Former national vice-president of the BJP Mukul Roy was, however, critical in wishing him a happy birthday. "As @BJP4India celebrates PM @narendramodi Ji's birthday, citizens relive the harrowing nightmares Note-bandi, Price hike," he tweeted.