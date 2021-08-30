TMC leaders visit house of party's assaulted worker in Tripura

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Sunday visited the house of Mujibar Rahaman, who was allegedly assaulted by the



BJP workers on Saturday in Tripura.

Trinamool leaders Jaya Dutta and Sujata Mondol visited the house of Rahaman on Sunday afternoon.

His house at Badharghat was ransacked by the BJP workers on Saturday when Trinamool supporters were preparing to take out a rally to celebrate the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad.

Two other Trinamool Congress supporters were also assaulted.

Kunal Ghosh, secretary of TMC Bengal and Dr Shantanu Sen, party's Rajya Sabha MP, reached Tripura on Saturday.

Flouting the BJP's terror tactics, they took out a procession to celebrate the foundation day of TMCP.

Ghosh on Sunday said people in Tripura have shown keen interest in the pro-people schemes which TMC chairperson had announced in Bengal. "Once the BJP government is ousted in the 2023 Assembly election, Trinamool will implementall these schemes like Kanyashree, Sabuj Sathi, Rupashree in Tripura," he added.

He alleged that the Centre did not send the National Human Rights Commission to Tripura where the BJP was attacking TMC supporters every day.

"The party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's car was vandalised and the leaders were beaten up.

Two leaders, Jaya Dutta and Sudip Raha, were beaten up so badly that they had to be hospitalised. But, the NHRC was nowhere to be seen," he maintained.