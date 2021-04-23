TMC leaders Sashi Panja, Sadhan Pande & Kajal Sinha test positive

KOLKATA: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Dr Shashi Panja has tested positive for Covid. She has been under home isolation.



Another senior leader of Trinamool Congress Sadhan Pande was taken to a private hospital off EM Bypass with respiratory distress early Thursday morning.

He primarily tested positive for Covid in the morning but he was later found not infected with the virus.

He was later released from the hospital. He received Covid vaccine on Wednesday.

It was learnt that Pande was suffering from breathing problems from Wednesday night following which he was taken to the hospital. He has undergone Covid tests twice.

Pande is contesting from Manicktala Assembly constituency while Dr Panja is contesting from Shyampukur Assembly constituency. Dr Panja urged all his party workers to continue the campaign. She also requested those who came to her contact to take a test.

On the other hand Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra who was admitted to SSKM on Wednesday afternoon and later shifted to a private hospital late in the evening with severe respiratory distress also tested positive for Covid on Thursday.

Mitra who is contesting from Kamarhati Assembly constituency fell ill on April 17 on the day of phase V election. He was given medical attention immediately after the incident. He has been under medical care at home.

On Wednesday he was taken to the hospital as his health condition deteriorated.

CPI(M) candidate from Jadavpur Sujan Charaborty has been admitted to a private with Covid. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also tested positive for Covid on Wednesday.

Trinamool Congress candidate from Khardah Kajal Sinha has also been infected with Covid.

At least nine candidates contesting Assembly elections had already been infected with the virus out of them two candidates succumbed to their ailments.

It may be mentioned here that RSP candidate from Jangipur Pradip Kumar Nandi and Congress candidate from Samserganj died after being infected with Covid. Trinamool Congress former MP Mamatabala Thakur also tested positive for Covid on Wednesday.