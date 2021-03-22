TMC leaders reach out to voters, bank on dev plank

KOLKATA: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders marched in the streets on Sunday morning for their election campaign in different parts of the city. Firhad Hakim, outgoing MLA from Kolkata Port Assembly constituency, started his first day campaign from Kidderpore.



Partha Chatterjee, who is the outgoing MLA from Behala West, campaigned at ward 119 while Shashi Panja, MLA from Shyampukur, reached out to voters in her constituency.

"There are political parties who reach out to people only during the elections but I have always been there with the people of Kolkata Port in their good as well as bad times. There has been a lot of development work here in terms of addressing problems of drinking water, drainage, education and healthcare. So, I am confident that the people here will enable me to score a hat-trick from here," Hakim said.

Partha Chatterjee 's rally at ward 119 was accompanied by a band and women blowing conch shells. "I have been blessed by the people of this constituency four times since 2001. There has been development in all fronts and I have always stood by the people of Behala. So, there is no question of any neck-to-neck fight here, I am fully confident of winning the seat," Chatterjee said.

Shashi Panja, who is concentrating on a door-to-door campaign, reiterated that she had made the all-round development work done by the Mamata Banerjee-led government in Bengal her poll plank ."The statements made by the Opposition are entirely vote centric. But, we have stood beside the people during the time when COVID was at its peak and also during Amphan. They (the Opposition) will come and go but we will stand by the people throughout the year," Panja said, while campaigning at ward 10 in Sitala Mandir area. Atin Ghosh, who is contesting the Assembly polls for the first time from Cossipore-Belgachia, held rally from Nilmoni Mitra Row to Bonomali Chatterjee Street in ward 5 while Debasish Kumar—who is contesting from Rashbehari seat—campaigned at Jodhpur Park area.