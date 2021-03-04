TMC leaders lash out at Yogi govt for failing to curb crimes against women

Kolkata: After the body of a 12-year-old missing girl was found buried in a pit at Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC) condemned the failure of the Uttar Pradesh government—led by Yogi Adityanath—in checking atrocities on women.



Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl—with speech impairment—was killed after she cried for help while being sexually assaulted by the accused.

Reacting to the incident, Chandrima Bhattacharya, President of TMC's women wing, said: "He (Yogi) talked about slaughtering cows while addressing a rally at Malda on Tuesday. But, he neither spoke a single word about the Hathras incident nor about the other incident of atrocities on women in his state."

"A series of such incidents are taking place in Uttar Pradesh. The safety and security of women in Uttar Pradesh is in such a poor state that the father of a molestation victim was allegedly shot dead by the accused, who was released on bail. Again, the body of a 12-year-old girl was found. This comes when Adityanath is talking about women's security here. He must first take care of the situation in

his own state," Bhattacharya added.

TMC MLA from Shyampukur Assembly Constituency and minister of state for Child and Women Development and Social Welfare, Sashi Panja, tweeted: "Look at how women in UP are living under trauma everyday. @myogiadityanath ji, shocking to see your priorities lie in polls than

focusing on law & order in your state. And @narendramodi ji, is it too soon for you to comment yet? #RejectBJPJungleRaj"

Jyotsna Mandi, TMC MLA from Ranibandh in Bankura, also took a swipe at the BJP. She tweeted: "Looking at the situation of BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government over "rising" incidents of atrocities on women and Dalits in the state, it can clearly be stated that their Anti-Dalit mentality is responsible for the failure of law & order. #RejectBJPJungleRaj."

Meanwhile, TMC leader Bratya Basu also hit out at the BJP. "Before commenting on 'women safety' in Bengal, @myogiadityanath ji, it would be better if you act upon the horrific incidents in UP! It has become an everyday affair now! Do you plan to follow @narendramodi ji & remain silent on such questions!?#RejectBJPJungleRaj," Basu tweeted.