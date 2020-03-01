TMC leaders expect roadmap for civic polls in meet with Mamata today

Kolkata: Leaders and workers of Trinamool Congress are eagerly waiting to listen to party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday, expecting that the roadmap for the forthcoming civic polls will be discussed during the meeting. The civic election is considered to be a major one before the 2021 Assembly elections.



Banerjee is scheduled to address the gathering at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday, where senior leaders of the party, councillors and district leaders will be present.

According to the sources in the party, Trinamool Congress will undertake a massive campaign in the next few months, in which 1 lakh position holders of the party will take part.

While doing so, the position holders in the party will reach out to the grassroot level and speak to the people. The party leaders will also be holding causal talks with people so that they can easily realise that the party leaders are always with them as usual. Such discussions can also be organised at marketplaces where people from all walks of life gather. There can be discussions on various issues including the development programmes and schemes taken up by the Mamata Banerjee government that brought an overall development in the state.

The projects which the Chief Minister has come up with will also be discussed. The leaders can also discuss on the forthcoming elections as well. They can note down if any opinion comes from the people in the gathering. The move comes after the immense success of the 'Didi Ke Bolo' programme, in which leaders of the party reached out to 8,500 villages and had food in houses of people in 7000 villages.

It had left a deep impact as common people have managed to come up with their grievances, which were soon addressed with priorities. Leaders of the party reached out to the nook and corner of the state to spread the message of 'Didi ke Bolo', so that people can be aware of the same.

Now, leaders and position holders of the party are waiting to get new directions from the party chief, following which they will be working at the grassroot level.

There are two meetings scheduled for Monday. The first one will be at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra that is adjacent to Netaji Indoor Stadium. At Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, Banerjee is scheduled to hold a meeting with all MLAs of her party. Meanwhile, she will be addressing the gathering of party leaders at Netaji Indoor Stadium.