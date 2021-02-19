TMC leaders condemn Unnao incident, term it 'absolute collapse of state machinery'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders condemned the incident at Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and termed it as an absolute collapse of the state machinery and lawlessness under the Yogi Adityanath led government.



Two minor Dalit girls aged 13 and 16 years, were found dead at their family's field in district on Wednesday.

"Pained to find out about this horrendous incident being reported from Unnao in @BJP4India -ruled UP! Condemn the absolute collapse of the state machinery & lawlessness under @myogiadityanath's Govt. for such incidences occurring so frequently in the stat," Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee tweeted

Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim mentioned several places in UP like Hathras, Azamgarh, Bulandshar, Badaun, Balrampur, and Aligarh where crime against women have been reported in the recent past .

"UNNAO This is the state of women's safety & security under @BJP4India's rule and PM @narendramodi's

watch! Never Forget," tweeted Hakim.

"Time for @BJP4India to take cognizance of the horrid rate at which crimes against young girls & women are topping charts! SHOCKED at @narendramodi ji's apathy! How do you sleep at night knowing that this is the state of affairs for women in your country?" tweeted ....Shashi Panja who is the minister of state for Women and Child Welfare.

Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat in North 24-Parganas Nusrat Jahan also promptly reacted to the incident. "The unending horrors of @BJP4Indiaruled UP! While @BJP4Bengalspreads misinformation about women's safety & security in West Bengal, wonder why their eyes are wide shut when it comes to UP. High on propaganda, low on concern, Mr @narendramodi," she tweeted.