TMC leaders campaign for Mamata, say party chief to win with record margin

KOLKATA: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim amongst others, took part in a door-to-door campaign in favour of the party's nominee for Bhowanipore by–election Mamata Banerjee on Sunday.



Mukherjee campaigned for Mamata Banerjee in ward 63, where there are voters from all communities.

There are high-rise apartments and slums in the same ward.

Mukherjee urged people to support Banerjee to carry on with the monumental development work she had taken up for the development of Bengal.

Hakim concentrated more on ward 82 and 77. Vast areas, which fall under ward 77, gave TMC candidate Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in state Assembly election in 2021 a lead of over 21,000 votes. He said under Banerjee communal peace and harmony in Bengal is secured.

"We do not believe in

hatred. People belonging to different communities have lived peacefully and happily in Bhowanipore. BJP is trying to play communal card and divide the society. People have defeated the BJP in the 2021 Assembly election and in Bhowanipore Mamata Banerjee will win by a record margin."

Hakim told party workers not to take the by-election lightly and build contacts with the local people.

All the Trinamool Congress ward coordinators took part in door-to-door campaigns and distributed pamphlets to the residents. Sandip Bakshi, coordinator of ward 72 and Ashim Bose, coordinator of ward 70, took part in the campaign in their respective areas.

They urged residents to vote for Mamata.