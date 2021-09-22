TMC leader unhurt in road mishap

balurghat: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former minister Shankar Chakraborty escaped unhurt while the car he was travelling in collided with a pick-up-van coming from the opposite direction on Monday evening.



The incident took place at Kurmile-Kamarpara intersection.

According to a police source, the front light of Chakraborty's car was damaged following the mishap. Police later seized the pick-up-van and started an investigation.

"The pick-up-van was coming at extreme high speed and lost control at Kurmile-Kamarpara intersection and hit the TMC leader's car," said the police source. A TMC party source informed that Chakraborty was returning to his Balurghat residence after attending a party meeting. After receiving the news of the accident, many TMC leaders contacted him to know about his physical condition.