TMC leader succumbs to bullet injury

Darjeeling: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mohammad Soleman who had been shot at by unknown assailants, died at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital at 6:30 am on Tuesday.



Soleman was the President of TMC's SC-ST-OBC cell of the Balaram Region of Rajgunj, Jalpaiguri. Incidentally on Sunday night Soleman had visited his friend Tapan Mahato, at his lottery stall in Bhutkir Haat Bazar at Gandar More in Rajgunj. While the two were chatting, two persons arrived on a bike and opened fire on the duo and fled. Both were injured in the firing. They were rushed to a private nursing home in Fulbari. As Soleman's condition started deteriorating he was shifted to another nursing home on Sevok Road in SIliguri.

With his condition deteriorating further, he was shifted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital where he breathed his last on Tuesday morning.

With news of his death, TMC supporters put up roadblocks on National Highway 31A demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. Police have started investigations

and hope to nab the assailants at the earliest, stated a police officer.