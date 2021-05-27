TMC leader starts community kitchen

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader of Balurghat Sekhar Das Gupta started a community kitchen beside Balurghat taxi stand to serve cooked meals to the underprivileged and poor people amid pandemic and lockdown. Around 500 people are served food every day.

Das Gupta, who is a veteran lawyer of Balurghat court, fought from the Balurghat Assembly seat on TMC ticket but was defeated by the BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Lahiri. But even after the defeat, Das Gupta had been still in public service in order to help the poor following the pandemic. "I am very happy to have opened the community kitchen in Balurghat to serve food to the needy people. Many poor people have lost their work as a result of the pandemic and it is tough for them to arrange food twice a day for their families too," Das Gupta said. According to him, amid a pandemic that has left several people financially distressed. District general secretary of TMC and former chairman of Balurghat civic body Rajen Shill who visited Das Gupta's community kitchen, said: "It is a unique initiative by him."





