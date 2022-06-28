TMC leader shot dead in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead in Sandeshkhali of North 24-Parganas on Sunday evening while he was sleeping.



According to sources, the leader — Pradip Nayek of Jyotishpur village in Sandeshkhali was at his home on Sunday evening. He was sleeping in his room with the window openwhen his family members heard gunshots. When they went to the room they found Nayek was shot in his ear and jaw. The leader was rushed to Bashirhat sub-divisional hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It may be mentioned that a few months ago a person was allegedly murdered over a family dispute and Nayek was arrested in connection with that case.

However, he was granted bail by the court recently. Police are probing to find out whether that incident is related to the murder of Nayek or due any political issue.

A massive manhunt is on to nab the culprits.