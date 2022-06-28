TMC leader shot dead in Sandeshkhali
Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead in Sandeshkhali of North 24-Parganas on Sunday evening while he was sleeping.
According to sources, the leader — Pradip Nayek of Jyotishpur village in Sandeshkhali was at his home on Sunday evening. He was sleeping in his room with the window openwhen his family members heard gunshots. When they went to the room they found Nayek was shot in his ear and jaw. The leader was rushed to Bashirhat sub-divisional hospital where he was declared brought dead.
It may be mentioned that a few months ago a person was allegedly murdered over a family dispute and Nayek was arrested in connection with that case.
However, he was granted bail by the court recently. Police are probing to find out whether that incident is related to the murder of Nayek or due any political issue.
A massive manhunt is on to nab the culprits.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Centre not releasing dues under 100 days' work scheme, Bangla Awas...27 Jun 2022 7:24 PM GMT
Arrest Nupur Sharma; show that same rule applies for all: TMC27 Jun 2022 7:22 PM GMT
CM transfers benefits worth over Rs 2K cr to 89L farmers27 Jun 2022 7:19 PM GMT
TMC holds rallies across state, demands Suvendu's arrest27 Jun 2022 7:18 PM GMT
CM meets 3 aggrieved TET candidates, assures justice27 Jun 2022 7:18 PM GMT