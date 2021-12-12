TMC leader shot dead in Murshidabad

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot dead from a point blank range by some unidentified miscreants at Kandi in Murshidabad on Friday late night.

Police said the victim Nepal Saha was attacked when he was returning from his shop late last night.

The miscreants with their faces covered with pieces of clothes first shot at him from a point blank range and then repeatedly stabbed him when he fell on the ground to ensure his death.

Trinamool Congress has won in all 20 seats in Murshidabad this time.

The police initiated a probe and trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder.