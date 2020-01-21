TMC leader shot dead in Bagnan

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead early on Tuesday morning at Bagnan in Howrah. Later locals agitated at the spot and put up a road blockade demanding immediate arrest of the murderer. Police led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP), Howrah Rural District Police, Aashish Maurya assured them about quick investigation following which the blockade was withdrawn.

According to sources, the deceased Trinamool leader identified as Sheikh Asadul Rahman was the former local president of the party at Bainan area of Bagnan. Due to some personal reasons he resigned from the post but was politically active. He was a popular figure in Bagnan area.

It was alleged that early on Tuesday morning someone called Rahman following which he went out of his home at Khajurdi, Dakshin Para in Bagnan with a bicycle. Near Koria Bridge, one or more miscreants shot him from a point-blank range.

According to police, a probe has been initiated and Rahman's mobile call list is being scrutinised to identify the person who called him on Tuesday following which Rahman went out. Till Tuesday night no one had been arrested or detained.

As tension is prevailing in the area, police picket has been set up to control any deterioration of law and order situation.