TMC leader of Alipurduar shot, party alleges BJP trying to spread terror

Darjeeling: Monoranjan Dey, TMC leader and Sahakari Sabhadipati of the Alipurduar Zilla Parishad was shot in the wee hours of Friday. He is undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in Siliguiri. TMC leaders have blamed the BJP for the attack.



Dey had gone to Siliguri on Thursday for some personal work. While returning to Alipurduar at around 2am on Friday he wanted to relieve himself. He got down from his vehicle near the College in Malbazar. He was then shot at from behind. Sources state that three rounds were fired out of which one hit his leg. Under the cover of darkness the assailants fled away. Dey was then rushed to a private nursing home in Siliguri. Many TMC leaders paid a visit to Dey at the nursing home.

Tourism Minister Gautam Deb also visited the nursing home on Friday morning.

"BJP knows that they will not stand a chance if elections are peaceful. Hence they have unleashed terror, targeting TMC leaders and supporters. Few days ago a TMC leader was killed in a freak car accident in front of his house in Bidhannagar in the Darjeeling district. On Wednesday a TMC supporter was murdered in Toofangunj. These are not stray incidents. It is all a conspiracy by the BJP and RSS to spread terror by targeting TMC leaders. We demand that the district administration and police take stringent action. The culprits have to be brought to book. We will also not sit quietly. We will build up a resistance. Protests will be held," warned Deb.

Police have started investigation. Hunt is on for the assilants.