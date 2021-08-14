TMC leader murdered

kolkata: A Trinamool Congress leader was allegedly murdered by BJP-backed goons at Burwan in Murshidabad. The deceased leader, Mostafa Sheikh, was a member of Kurnurun Panchayat in Kandi sub-division.



Sheikh, a resident of Srirampur in Kandi, went to the market in Sundapur riding his motorcycle. While returning home, a few miscreants started chasing him. The miscreants hurled bombs at him. As soon as he fell from his motorcycle after being hit by a bomb, he was shot at.

The accused then stabbed him multiple times. Cops from Burwan police station recovered his body and sent it for autopsy. Local TMC leadership claimed that as Sheikh was popular in the area, he became the target of the BJP. A probe has been started.