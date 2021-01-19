TMC leader murdered

Darjeeling: Ranjit Adhikari (45 years) was allegedly murdered in Saptibari in the Mainaguri Block in the Jalpaiguri district. He was TMC Zone President of Saptibari.



On Sunday night Adhikari had gone to a booth committee meeting. Later hearing his shouts, his wife had rushed out of the house to see him lying on the road injured. He was then rushed to hospital where he was declared dead. "It is a case of preplanned murder by the BJP" stated Anantadeb Adhikari, TMC MLA, Maynaguri. 4 persons have been arrested in connection with the case.