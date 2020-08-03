TMC leader murdered

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress leader in Bankura was murdered on Saturday night.



According to sources, on Saturday night a group of miscreants attacked the house of former Pradhan of Beliara gram panchayat in Bidhnupur Babar Ali. Several bombs were hurled at Ali's house.

As he had locked all the doors from inside, miscreants entered one of his neighbour's house from where they

found an entry point to Ali's house.

As soon as the miscreants entered the house, they started stabbing Ali with sharp weapons. After Ali died, miscreants fled the spot while hurling bombs.

Few moments later police arrived and sent the body for autopsy examination. Five persons have been detained. A police picket has been deployed at the village.

In a separate incident, Swadesh Mondal, a Trinamool Congress leader and also the Upa Pradhan of Mansuka 2 gram panchayat at Ghatal in West Midnapore was attacked by some miscreants.

He along with another Trinamool worker were allegedly assaulted by BJP backed goons. Mondal was stabbed multiple times. When locals ran to his aide, the miscreants fled the spot. In another incident, two Trinamool Congress workers were shot at Basanti in South 24-Parganas on Sunday morning.