TMC leader murder case: Two arrested

KOLKATA: Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder case of East Burdwan Trinamool Congress leader Ashim Das.



According to sources, after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, five persons were detained for interrogation. During interrogation, two of them identified as Sabul Sheikh and Samu Sheikh confessed that they killed Das.

The duo was produced before the Katwa court on Thursday and remanded in police custody for seven days. Das, the area president of Lakhuria in Mongalkote of East Burdwan, was shot dead on Monday evening when he was returning home riding his motorcycle from

Kasemnagar.

Someone called Das while he was riding his motorcycle. As soon as he stopped, Das was shot on his chest.