TMC leader murder: 4 in cop net

Kolkata: The police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress leader Nepal Saha at Kandi in Murshidabad who was shot dead on Friday night.



Nepal, a ration dealer of Kandi was returning home after closing the shop on Friday

night.

Suddenly a group of miscreants with their faces covered with pieces of clothes surrounded him.

They first shot at him from a point blank range and then repeatedly stabbed him when Nepal fell on the ground to ensure his death.

Local people rushed the Trinamool Congress leader to Kandi Sub-Divisional Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

During probe police came to a know about a few persons who were suspected to be involved in the murder.

When cops went to their house found all of them fled.

Later, the police tracked their mobile phones' tower location and spotted them at Sainthia in Birbhum.

They were planning to flee to Bihar soon.

On Saturday night a team from Kandi police station conducted a raid with help from the cops of Sainthia police station and nabbed four persons identified as Taraknath Saha, Bishnu Dolui, Barun Ghosh and Saptam Ghosh. Among them Taraknath is a relative of Nepal.

The four accused persons are being interrogated to find out the motive.