TMC leader killed, BJP man close to Arjun Singh held

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was hacked to death at Noapara, Ichapur in North 24-Parganas on Saturday night. Police have arrested a local BJP leader who is close to MP, Arjun Singh, identified as Bijoy Mukherjee for his involvement in the crime.



According to sources, around 9:30 pm on Saturday night, former president of Noapara Town TMC unit and also the husband of Shipra Majumdar, coordinator of North Barrackpore Municipality ward 3, Gopal Majumdar was returning home at Noapara Bapuji Colony. Near his home, suddenly around five miscreants surrounded him and fired two rounds at him.

But, the bullets missed Gopal. Before he could react, miscreants attacked the TMC leader with sharp weapons. Gopal was hacked to death on the spot. When local people came out of their houses, they found Gopal lying on the ground. He was rushed to Ichapur Rifle Factory Hospital where the Trinamool Congress leader was declared brought dead.

At night, a large contingent of police force were sent to the area to maintain law and order. Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore, Manoj Verme also visited the spot. On Sunday Ajay Thakur, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime went to Gopal's house and talked to his family members.

Trinamool Congress leadership alleged that BJP-backed miscreants were behind the murder. Police have started a probe and are checking the surveillance camera footage of the area.

Meanwhile, Shipra said they were being threatened for the past few days. Gopal and Shipra's daughter also claimed that as her father was doing well in politics, he was targeted.