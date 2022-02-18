TMC leader hacked to death in Diamond Harbour

kolkata: A Trinamool Congress leader was hacked to death at Sarishahat in Diamond Harbour of South 24 Parganas on Thursday morning.



Local people caught one of the miscreants murdered the Trinamool Congress leader and beaten him to death on the spot.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Nur Salam Begh (45) of Bagda of Diamond Harbor had been to the local Sarisha hat to buy fish.

When he was about to leave the place riding his motorcycle, suddenly four miscreants surrounded him. One of them took out a sharp weapon and stabbed Begh.

To save himself the Trinamool Congress leader started running. The miscreants chased him and again stabbed Begh till he died on the spot.

After murdering him, miscreants tried to flee riding two motorcycles. But one of the accused persons identified as Sharifuddin Molla failed to board the motorcycle.

He was caught by the locals and assaulted to death on

the spot.

Later police arrived and sent the bodies for autopsy examination.

After a preliminary probe, cops came to know that Molla was a relative of Begh and a family dispute was there between them. Cops are searching for the other accused persons.

A few persons have been detained in connection with the murder.