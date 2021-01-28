TMC leader beaten to death, five BJP workers detained

Kolkata: Police detained five saffron party workers after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was allegedly beaten to death by BJP-backed goons at Mongalkote in East Burdwan on Tuesday afternoon.



After registering a murder case, police detained the BJP workers for interrogation on Wednesday. According to sources, 38-year-old Sanjit Ghosh, a booth president of the TMC, and a party worker Ibrahim Sheikh, were returning to their homes at Nigan village in Katwa of East Burdwan from a local party office riding a motorcycle. As they entered the village, a group of miscreants blocked the way and compelled Ghosh and Sheikh to get down from the vehicle. As soon as they deboarded the motorcycle, the accused started assaulting them. The duo was assaulted with iron rods, sticks and other objects.

Though Sheikh tried to stop the miscreants, he failed. He was also beaten up. When Sheikh started running and screaming for help, the miscreants fled from the spot suspecting resistance. After being informed by Sheikh, local people rushed Ghosh to Katwa sub-divisional hospital from where he was shifted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. At night, Ghosh succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Ghosh's father alleged that as BJP had failed to mislead people about TMC due to his son's good work, the saffron party leaders

killed him.

The TMC leadership also alleged that BJP was trying to spread panic among the people. On Monday, BJP leader Saumitra Khan delivered instigating speeches following which Ghosh was killed.