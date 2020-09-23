TMC leader arrested for threatening Anubrata

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress leader was arrested on Tuesday from Guskara in East Burdwan for allegedly threatening Birbhum Trinamool Congress district president Anubrata Mondal.

According to sources, the accused Trinamool leader, identified as Nityananda Chatterjee, reportedly called up Mondal and threatened him of dire consequences. On Tuesday, Chatterjee was arrested by Ausgram police based on a complaint of a local TMC worker.

After the arrest of Chatterjee, he claimed that Mondal had borrowed a good amount of money from him when his wife was admitted at a hospital. The accused Trinamool leader claimed that when he demanded his money back, Mondal reportedly refused. Chatterjee confessed that he had threatened Mondal over the phone. Mondal in this regard said he had not taken any money from him.