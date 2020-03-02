TMC launches 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress launched 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata', a 75-day extensive public outreach programme on Monday.



The move was announced by Trinamool Congress at the meeting presided over by party supremo Mamata Banerjee at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday morning.

The programme, which has been planned following the grand success of Didi ke Bolo, will end on May 10. Banerjee met the party functionaries to discuss the blueprint to be followed during the civic election and subsequently the 2021 Assembly election.

More than 75,000 party leaders and grassroot level workers will take part in the 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata' programme. It will cover 15,000 most populous areas and will directly reach 2.5 crore people across the state.

The week-long first phase of the programme will start on March 7 in all 294 Assembly constituencies. Around one lakh party leaders will take part in the campaign. In each Assembly constituency, more than 250 key leaders will come together to launch the programme.

From March 8 to 14, the 'Jolojoge Jogajog' programme will be launched, where informal meetings will be held with around 2,500 media persons across 294 Assembly constituencies.

On March 15, 'Shikriti Sammelan' will be held in all the Assembly constituencies where the party will appreciate the contribution of over 10,000 leaders in presence of the key leaders. Both the old and new leaders of the party will be present at the functions.

The second phase of the programme, titled 'Bongodhwani Jatra', will start from March 20 and end on April 19. During this period, the leaders and grassroot-level workers will cover 15,000 habitations spreading over 40,000 km across the state.

The leaders and workers will visit three areas per day on an average, covering 10 kilometers to interact with the local people.

On April 14, 'Songhati Sabha' will be held to celebrate the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar. Meetings will be held in 277 Assembly constituencies where the leaders and 2.5 lakh members of the SC community will participate.

This will be followed by 'Chetona Sabha' on April 19, where the party leaders will meet the members of ST communities in areas that fall under 97 Assembly constituencies.

The third phase of the programme will be held between April 20 and May 10. The programme will kick start with 'Banglar Barta' from April 20 to May 5.

During this period, public meetings will be held across the state involving more than 10 lakh

people. In each Assembly constituency, the leaders

will hold one meeting per

day in the Panchayat headquarters, municipality and ward clusters.

This will be followed by 'Nobin Baran Sabha' on May 3, where one lakh young people will join the

party across the state. 'Bishishta Sammelan' will be held on May 8 in all the 294 constituencies, where 15,000 influential women will be felicitated.

'Trinamool Sathe Manyojon' will be held between March 20 and May 8, where one-on-one meetings will be held across the state. The programme will conclude on May 10, with a 1,500 km rally across the state with 'Booth Kormi Sammelan'.