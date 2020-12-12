TMC launches Bangadwani Yatra

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress party launched Bangadwani Yatra across the state on Friday. It is an initiative to make people aware of the schemes taken up by the state government in the past 10 years and the subsequent development.



As part of the initiative, more than 4000 Trinamool Congress leaders will reach out to 27,5000 habitations connecting one crore households across the state. The leaders will cover 2.51 km. There will be 3 to 5 teams on an average in every Assembly constituency.

Subrata Mukherjee, MLA from Ballygunge Assembly constituency said the 2021 Assembly election will be a fight between the development carried out by Mamata Banerjee and the narrow communal politics of BJP.

"The BJP is trying to stall the development carried out by Mamata Banerjee by playing communal card and divisive politics. People from different religions and states have been living happily in Bengal for generations. BJP is trying to disturb the social milieu in Bengal," he said.

Debashis Kumar, president of the south Kolkata unit of the party urged people to support the development work taken up by Mamata Banerjee. He said the Swasthya Sathi scheme has received overwhelming response from the people. Under the scheme, medical treatment is free up to Rs 5 lakh per family in the enlisted private hospitals and nursing homes in the state and outside.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, MLA from Rashbehari took out a rally from Prince Anwar Shah Road. Chattopadhyay said party workers and leaders would reach every household in Rashbehari constituency.

Duare Sarkar, an initiative of Mamata Banerjee, will try to bring as many people as possible under various schemes offered by the state government.

Dr Shashi Panja, MLA from Shyampukur took out a rally from Bagbazar Bata on Friday afternoon. She highlighted how Kanyashree has helped over 67 lakh girls studying from the Class VIII to the post graduate level.

She said Mamata Banerjee through her schemes like lakyashree, Rupashree and Swasthya Sathi has consolidated women empowerment in Bengal.