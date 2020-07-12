TMC launches a 3-day awareness drive

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress workers launched a three day drive to make people aware of various projects taken up by the state government and how they have benefitted them.



Also, the indifference of the Centre in providing financial assistance to the state government which is combating COVID- 19 and the aftermath of the super cyclone Amphan.

In a major move the state government has decided to give free ration to the beneficiaries of Khadya Sathi scheme till June 2021.

The people will be informed about how projects like Kayashree, Yubashree and Sabuj Sathi have benefitted the student community. Sabuj Sathi has very successfully brought down the number of school drop outs particularly in the rural areas.

Under Swastha Sathi project 7.5 crore people have been benefitted. The state government is giving free health services to the people of the state. To combat COVID 19, the state government has spent Rs 1000 crore and 78 hospitals across the state have been converted into COVID- 19 hospitals having more than 10,000 beds.

The party will highlight the deprivation of the state by the Centre in giving package after the Amphan devastation. The estimated cost of damage has reached Rs 1 lakh core against which the Centre has given only Rs 1000 crore so far.

Mamata Banerjee has asked the leaders and workers to go to every area with posters and placards to make people aware of the projects taken up by the state government and how the Centre is continually depriving the state.

The leaders can hold meetings following strict nationwide lockdown norms.